'Any Time Is A Bad Time To Play Chelsea' - Valverde Reveals Fear Of Facing Blues

Related Stories Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde wishes Chelsea had won their Champions League group so they did not have to play them in the round of 16, but claims 'any time is a bad time' to face the Premier League title holders.



The two clubs were drawn together after Chelsea finished second behind Roma in Group C and Barcelona players were seen training under the floodlights at Stamford Bridge on Monday night ahead of Tuesday's first leg.



Speaking in west London before their final session, Valverde admits he would have wished to avoid Chelsea at this early stage of the competition, but insists his players are looking forward to the challenge of playing the English champions.











