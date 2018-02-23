Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth Revealed

Related Stories One of the most recognizable and successful professional athletes on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo also boasts a net worth that goes hand-in-hand with his career success.



Widely seen as one of the best soccer players of all time, Ronaldo has broken records on both an individual and team level. Even today, he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.



But just who is Cristiano Ronaldo? What is his net worth? Here’s everything you need to know about who Cristiano Ronaldo is, his age, net worth, how he makes his money and who his family is.