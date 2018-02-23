Ivanka Trumps Net Worth Revealed

Related Stories Ivanka Trump may have inherited her mother’s looks and her father’s business savvy, but she is also a powerhouse in her own right.



Donald Trump’s second child followed in her dad’s footsteps, pursuing a career in business. She’s worked with The Trump Organization, owned a company of her own and worked in the White House, all the while helping to bring up three children. Entrepreneurship is hard work, but it seems Ivanka’s figuring it out just fine.



She’s currently tied with Donald Trump Jr. for the title of richest Trump sibling. So what is her net worth?







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.