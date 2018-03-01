 

Skepta And Naomi Campbell Pose Topless For GQ Magazine
 
01-Mar-2018  
Skepta and Naomi Campbell appear topless on the next cover of British GQ.

The grime artist and the supermodel appear in a racy embrace to discuss race, sex and love in the April edition of the magazine.
 
 

Source: BBC
 
 

