Skepta And Naomi Campbell Pose Topless For GQ Magazine

Related Stories Skepta and Naomi Campbell appear topless on the next cover of British GQ.



The grime artist and the supermodel appear in a racy embrace to discuss race, sex and love in the April edition of the magazine.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.