Russia Hacks Into U.S. Power Plants'

The Trump administration has blamed the Russian government for a campaign of cyber attacks stretching back at least two years that targeted the US power grid.
It marks the first time the US has publicly accused Moscow of hacking into American energy infrastructure.
Beginning in March 2016, or possibly earlier, Russian government hackers attacked multiple critical infrastructure sectors, according to a US security alert.
These sectors included energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation and manufacturing, the report, published Thursday, said.
