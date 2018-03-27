Trump ‘Strongly’ Denies Porn Star Affair

Related Stories The White House has denied allegations that Donald Trump had an affair with an adult-film actress.



Stormy Daniels gave details about the alleged 2006 affair during an interview on CBS News' 60 Minutes programme.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.