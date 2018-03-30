Pippa Middleton's multi-millionaire father-in-law Charged with rape of a minor in France

Related Stories The multi-millionaire father-in-law of Pippa Middleton was in custody in Paris tonight accused of raping a minor.



David Matthews, 74, is alleged to have carried out the attacks on a teenage girl between 1998 and 1999. He is accused of one attack in Paris and another in St Barts.



An alleged witness is said to have reported him to the police in 2017, leading to Matthews reporting to judges in the French capital on Tuesday. Matthews denies the charges.





