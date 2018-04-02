Naomi Campbell Rocks The Runway In Nigeria

Related Stories She is an iconic supermodel who is known for her effortless sense of style and age-defying looks.



And Naomi Campbell ruled the runway as she donned two couture ensembles by South African designer Kluk CGDT during the ARISE Fashion Week event in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday.



The stunning Vogue coverstar defied her 47 years as she strutted confidently down the runway, clad in an unusual purple, white and yellow geometric print gown, embellished with lavender feathers.





