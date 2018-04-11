Amber Rose And Tristan's Other Baby Mama Seemingly React to Him Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Related Stories Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson appearing to cheat on the pregnant reality star is all anyone's talking about online, with the news taking over Twitter and celebrity social media.



Two people reacting who stood out from the crowd: Thompson's other baby mama, Jordan Craig, and one of Khloe's former foes, Amber Rose.

Read Full Story .... toofab.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.