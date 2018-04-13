How Prince Harry Is Keeping Mother Princess Diana Close by inviting her ENTIRE family to his wedding 

Related Stories Prince Harry is keeping the memory of his late mother alive by inviting her entire family to the royal wedding.



The groom-to-be, 33, is close to Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and their children, and wants them all to be part of the celebrations at Windsor Castle on May 19.



His cousins, including Dolce & Gabbana model Lady Kitty Spencer, have also nabbed the 'golden ticket' to the intimate all-night after-party at Frogmore House, which will be attended by just 200 guests, according to Katie Nichols for Vanity Fair.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.