Rawlings, Nkrumah Are Ghana's Greatest Leaders Ever – Nunoo-Mensah

Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has eulogised former presidents Jerry Rawlings and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



In comments that are certain to divide opinion, he said the two leaders have had the most profound impact on Ghana more than any other leader.



“Some are born great and these were indeed born great,” he stressed.



General Nunoo-Mensah was speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show in celebration of the 70th birthday of former President Rawlings in whose military government he served.



Remembering his work in the government of the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the retired military officer said both Mr Rawlings and Dr. Nkrumah towered above other leaders in the country’s history.



Singling out Mr. Rawlings, he said the outspoken former president is still adored by Ghanaians for his principles and humility.



He said whilst he was young and inexperienced as a military ruler, Mr. Rawlings had the foresight to assemble great minds who helped him govern.



Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings led a military uprising on June 4th, 1979 and led the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council that resulted from the Uprising.



He handed over power to Dr. Hilla Limann who won the 1979 election.



Mr. Rawlings returned on the 31st December 1981 in another coup, establishing the Provisional National Defence Council which ruled Ghana until 1992 when the country returned to democratic rule.



Brig. Gen. Nunoo-Mensah said whilst the government of the PNDC hurt some Ghanaians, it established the foundation for principled governance based on the enduring values of probity and accountability.