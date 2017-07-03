Man Hacked To Death At Somanya

Related Stories A man believed to be in his 20’s was found dead at Nuaso -Odjadornya in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality in the Eastern region.



The lifeless body of the deceased, a native of the area identified only as Ayernor was found in a bush at the roadside on Monday morning.



The deceased is suspected to have been hacked in the head by assailants as open cutlass wound was noticed in the head.



Locals suspect the deceased might have been killed in a different location since no sign of struggling footprints were detected at the crime scene.



A bag belonging to the deceased was found some distance away from where the body was lying .



Emmanuel Tetteh ,head of IT at the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly tells Kasapa News ,Police have conveyed the body to the morgue after evidence was gathered from the crime scene.