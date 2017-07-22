5 Boys Jailed 150 Years For Robbery

Related Stories Five armed robbers have been jailed a total of 150 years with hard labour by the Ashaiman circuit court in the Greater Accra Region.



They were slapped with 30 years’ imprisonment each by the court, presided over by Gabriel Mate-Teye, in connection with a robbery case which took place at Zenu in the Kpone-Katamansu District.



They were charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery. They pleaded not guilty to the charges but after almost a year-long trial, they were found guilty of the offences and sentenced to 30 years on each count, but all to run concurrently.



The convicts are Rashid Nurudin alias Torgbor, 20, a sprayer; Prince Tetteh Agormeda, 18, a commercial motorbike rider; Saviour Feda, 21, a conductor; Kelvin Baah,19, a commercial motorbike rider and Francis Kwasi,19, a bus conductor.



Briefing the media, the Ashaiman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Fleance Senam Adikah, stated that on June 11, 2016, at about 1:30 am, the armed robbers attacked one Stella Afedo who resides at Zenu, together with her daughter at gunpoint.



According to him, the robbers budged into the victim’s 3-bedroom apartment through the backdoor of the kitchen and robbed the complainant of her 42-inch Samsung television set, one Tablet mobile phone and one laptop, all amounting to GH¢72,00, cash of GH¢600.00 and bolted.



Chief Superintendent Adikah further added that the convicts went into hiding after committing the crime, until they were apprehended on August 5, 2016 upon a tip-off.



He stated that Nurudin was the first to be arrested at his residence at Zenu, and subsequently aided the police to arrest his other accomplices.



According to him, upon the apprehension of Prince, a further check conducted in one of the system unit machines believed to have been stolen, revealed a locally manufactured pistol.



In another development, two robbers were also jailed by the afore-mentioned court.



The convicts, Gideon Oboubi, 20 and Ebenezer Addo, 26, were sentenced to serve two years and seven years in jail respectively.