Man Gets 12 Years For Possessing “Wee”

A 31-year old welder, who operates along the Ghana-Togo Border at Aflao has been jailed 12 years in hard labour by an Aflao Circuit Court for possessing "wee".



Edem Agutsi, who allegedly poses as a security person, pleaded guilty for possessing “wee” and an alcoholic beverage also laced with the substance.



Mr. Michael Akemo, a Police Detective, told the court presided over by Mr. Ali Baba Abature that at 1300 hours on July 12, this year, police followed a tip-off that some fake security men were searching and robbing travellers of monies at Beat 11 entry point and Agutsi was arrested.



He said the suspect denied any wrong doing, resisted arrest and threatened he would only die with the policemen.



Mr Akemo said during interrogation, Agutsi took to his heels towards the border, in an attempt to escape to the Togolese side, but he was re-arrested.



He said the police found substances believed to be “wee” seeds and an alcoholic beverage laced with “wee” in a bag belonging to him with an amount of CFA 80,000.



He said Agutsi denied that he was extorting money from travellers, but claimed the “wee” was given to him by a friend, called Emmanuel, and that he was always agitated to “work hard” on the frontier helping travellers to cross the border when he took the “wee”-laced beverage.