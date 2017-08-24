Seven Boys Gang Defile15 Year Old Girl

Related Stories The Suhum Police has launched manhunt for seven suspects for gang-defiling a 15 year old girl.



Mother of the Victim accompanied by her lodged complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Suhum Municipal Police Command on Tuesday that on August 20, 2017 seven (7) boys at Okorase near Suhum defiled her daughter.



The Police has issued medical report form and the victim sent to Suhum government Hospital for medical examination and report .



Confirming the incident to Kasapa News Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah the Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Supt. Joseph Owusu said Police has began investigation into the case, while efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.



He however added that that the onus lies on the complainant and the community to assist the Police identify the suspects.



“We need vital information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects. According to the victim, she can identify the suspects so we want her to help and the community as well.”