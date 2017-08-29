Two Nigerians Jailed 30 Years For Robbery

Related Stories A Circuit Court judge, Aboagye Tandoh, has expressed worry over the use of Okada in the Accra metropolis after he sentenced two Nigerians to 15 years each in prison for snatching GH¢3,000.00 from an artisan at Haatso, Accra.



According to him if the trend is not checked, it will have negative consequences on society.



The Judge was sad that the Police who are supposed to check these motor riders rather patronize the business.



The court found the two guilty on the charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery.



Ikenna Amadi Darlington, a motor rider and Uchenna Uwachukwu aka Yeye, a trader are said to have used a motor bike to cross the complainant, Bright Mensah and snatched the money he was carrying.



Uchenna told the court that he has a wife and eight children and pleaded for mitigation of sentence.



Prosecuting Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka told the court that the complainant, Bright Mensah lived at Adenta, while the two convicts lived at Accra New-town.



According to the prosecutor, the complainant and some labourers were working on a building project belonging to one Norbert Erzua Nyenzah, based in the United Kingdom.



Chief Superintendent Tuaruka said on April 1, last year, the owner of the project sent the money to the complainant through the Haatso Ecobank to pay his workers.



The Prosecutor said the complainant after withdrawing the money at the Bank, went to the Haatso Lorry station to pay for 20 bags of cement and transport same to the project site.



Suddenly, the two convicts on a motor bike attacked him and snatched the polythene bag containing the money.



The complainant however mustered courage and held Uchenna who was then sitting at the back of the motorbike and raised an alarm.



Sympathizers at the scene rushed and assisted the complainant and the convicts were arrested and handed over to the Police.