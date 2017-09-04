Soldiers Allegedly Kill One Person In Kasoa

Related Stories Nana Yaw Owusu, 35, a resident in Kasoa in the Central Region, has been allegedly killed by some soldiers who were operating in the area.



The incident occurred on Friday, September 1, during the Eid al-Adha celebrations.



According to the mother of the deceased, Aunty Jane, his son was invited by a Muslim friend to join in celebrating the Eid al-Adha.



“It was during the event that the soldiers had the encounter with him, resulting in his death,” she told Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom show on Monday, September 4.



Another eye witness told Forson that: “Nana Yaw Owusu was called by his Muslim friends this salah to come and eat with them at Kasoa High Tension, so he dressed up and left the house to go and eat with his friends.



“They were all eating by the roadside when they were approached by 3 guys in military uniform saying they want to search them all and they allowed them to do their work. After searching them, nothing was found on them and one of the soldiers asked my brother to give him his phone and my brother refused to give it to him.



“This soldier still wanted to take his phone but my brother said no, which got the soldier angry and the next thing was the soldier's knife to my brother's neck and his stomach, stabbing him to death over phone that did not belong to this soldier.”



One of the soldiers who killed Owusu has been arrested by the Kasoa Police, pending further investigations.