Takoradi’s Most Notorious Robber Arrested

The Kwesimintsim Police in the Western region on Tuesday arrested one of Takoradi's most wanted alleged robber, Nii Henry Addo, also known as dollar boy.



Supt. Peter Lennox Aidoo told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene Gyan the suspect was arrested at his hide out in Cape Coast



The suspect who is believed to be a protégé of the notorious criminal Atta Ayi has been on the police wanted list for almost two years now.



On August 19, at about 10:00pm Dollar Boy and two others riding a black unregistered motor bike allegedly attacked and snatched a handbag of one Martha Mensah containing mobile phones, recharge cards together with cash amounting to nine thousand Cedis at whindo and bolted away.



On August 23, police intelligence led to the arrest of Kwame Amissah at a house at Anaji believed to be a hiding place for criminals. One jungle motor bike suspected to be used in committing crimes, a black bag containing a vehicle audio player, two pairs of scissors, four damaged cell phones, masks, among other implements were found on Amissah.



During his cautioned statement, he mentioned Nii Henry Addo, his cousin, who resides in Accra, as the rightful owner of the items and confessed to knowing him to be a notorious armed robber.



Police intensified its investigations and arrested Nii Henry Addo at his hide out in Cape Coast.