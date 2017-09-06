Police Hunt Two Chinese Over Unwholesome Tilapia Import

Related Stories The Tema High Court has issued an arrest warrant for two Chinese nationals over the importation of unwholesome tilapia into Ghana.



The two, Zhang Ming Alias Gary, 37, and Chu Yong Shuai, 29, have been charged with the offence of importing tilapia fish in commercial quantity into Ghana without permit contrary to the section 130 (1) and (3) of Fisheries Act 2002, (Act 625).



The suspects are believed to be hiding around Madina in the Greater Accra Region or might have traveled to their country.



According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Turkson, Zhang Ming Alias Gary, a businessman and Chu Yong Shuai on January, 2016 imported 1,310 cartons of tilapia into a cold store in Tema for sale.



She said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) were invited by the police to inspect the imported tilapia to ascertain whether or not the fish were wholesome for human consumption.



According to her, the FDA’s result indicated that the tilapia were unwholesome for human consumption.



Subsequently, ASP Turkson added, the two suspects have since bolted, noting that all efforts by the police to get the suspects arrested has proved futile.