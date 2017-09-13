Yendi Police Arrest Two Armed Robbers

Related Stories The police in the Northern Region have arrested two suspected armed robbers who attacked passengers in five vehicles on the Tamale-Yendi road in the early hours of Tuesday.



The two suspects, who have been identified by the police as Sadik Abdulai and Sadat Mohammed are alleged to have robbed passengers in the five vehicles of their mobile phones, monies and other belongings.



The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr John Anane confirmed the arrest to Graphic Online.



He said the suspects mounted a road block at Pruya, a village on the Tamale-Yendi road at about 1a.m on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 where they stopped all the vehicles using the road at the time and robbed its occupants.



He, however, said the police in Yendi on receiving a distress call rushed to the scene, hence leading to the arrest of the two suspects.



He added that other accomplices of the two suspects however managed to escape to the nearby bushes.