Teacher Allegedly 'Fingers' 6-Year-Old Pupil

Related Stories A teacher was on Tuesday hauled before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly inserting his fingers into the private parts of a six -year-old female pupil.



The 27-year-old, Joseph Asamoah Offei has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault.



The court presided over by Mrs Janet Harriet Akweley Quaye granted him bail in the sum of Gh₵ 50,000 with two sureties to reappear at the court on September 28, 2017.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the suspect committed the act on two occasions on August 22, 2017, during a vacation class.



He said on that fateful day, the suspect inserted his fingers into the pupil’s private part at the back of the class in the presence of her colleagues.



According to the prosecutor, the suspect who did not appear satisfied with the act lured the pupil into another class, and allegedly committed the same act while sucking her breast.



“The pupil after going through all these started crying and went to her sister in another class to inform her about the incident. After the class, the two went home and told their father. Based on this, the father lodged a complaint at the police leading to Offei’s arrest,’’ Chief Inspector Atimbire said.