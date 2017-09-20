4 Robbers Shot Dead In Gun Battle With Police

Related Stories The Manso Nkwanta District Police Command have shot dead four suspected armed robbers at Nkensire Nkwanta in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.



The suspects had engaged the police patrol team in the area in a shootout on Wednesday, an eyewitness told Accra FM.



He said the suspected robbers had laid ambush on a road between Nkensire Nkwanta and Manso Adubia.



The police upon getting to the area, engaged in a shootout with the robbers, killing four instantly.



Two others, however, managed to escape, the eyewitness said.



The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Agroyesum Hospital mortuary.



