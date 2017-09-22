Achimota School Student Sentenced For Murder

Related Stories A Juvenile Court in Accra has sentenced the 18-year old third-year student of Achimota Senior High School who shot a female colleague with his father’s single barrel gun to three years at the correctional home.



The deceased Lily Dzigbordi Asigbetse who lived at Cantonments had visited the accused person at Community eight (8) in Tema.



On January 5, this year, the accused told the police that he intended to shoot into the air however the gravity of the gun changed course and hit the deceased.



The prosecution said one Madam Gifty Billy, a neighbour, heard the gunshot and went to the scene. But she only found the victim lying in a pool of blood.



The prosecution said Gifty rushed the victim to the Port Clinic in Tema.



However, due to the condition of the victim, she was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where she died on admission.



The case subsequently went through months of adjournments and cross-examinations, and the family of the deceased were not happy about it.



But the latest judgement by the court has been met with praise by the family of the deceased.



A family member, Peggy Ama Donkor wrote on her Facebook Timeline: “Our God indeed answers by fire and vindicates his own. On behalf of the Asigbetse and Donkor families, I wish to thank you all for your prayers and advice during our darkest times. Special thanks to Dr Joyce Aryee, Kojo Anan Ankomah, Mrs . Ansah , Egbert Faibille and all the silent prayer partners. God richly bless you all.”