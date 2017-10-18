Man Defiles 4-Year-Old Girl Until She Collapsed

Related Stories A four-year-old girl who was brutally defiled by an 18-year-old man, Kwabena at Assin Adadientaim in the Assin south district of the Central region is currently battling for her life.



Mother of the victim, Monica Darkoh, narrated that the suspect came to their home and lured the victim with coconut when she had gone to a funeral.



The suspect is said to have taken the 4-year-old victim to a toilet facility near the village and defiled her.



According to reports, the victim collapsed during the barbaric act and is currently receiving treatment at the Assin Fosu Saint_Francis Hospital.



However, the suspect is still on the run.



Monica Darkoh further revealed that the suspect warned her daughter not to shout during the act or inform anyone or else he would kill her.



The Assin south police is currently investigating the incident.