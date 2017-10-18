Unemployed To Serve Nine Years For Possessing Arms And Narcotics

Related Stories Lukman Abdulai, 27, has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment for possessing arms, ammunitions and narcotics



He was convicted on his own plea on three accounts of offences which include conspiracy to commit crime, illegal possession of arms and ammunitions contrary to section 23 (1) and the possession of narcotic drugs without lawful authority.



Justice Prosper Gomashie, the Bawku District Circuit Court judge, who sentenced the convict, said it would run concurrently and admonished him to live a new life worthy of emulation so that his two children and others would learn from him.



Justice Gomashie said taking the law into one’s hands was not the right way to make a living and urged the youth to adopt good social manners and respect the law.



Police Sergeant Samuel Awedaga, the prosecutor, said the police mounted an investigation in the area due to frequent armed robbery attacks and finally had a tipoff that some people were planning to launch an attack.



He said the convict was suspected to be among the group involved in such robbery attacks and when his house was searched an AK-47 assault rifle with ammunitions and 34.89 grams of cannabis hidden under the mat was found.



The suspect was immediately arrested and put before court, the prosecutor said.