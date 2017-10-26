Karaga Violence: We Are Yet To Make Any Arrest – Police PRO

Related Stories The Northern regional police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Tanko says they are yet to make any arrest over the Karaga incident in the Northern region.



According to him, they are even yet to ascertain the extent of damage caused to properties by the rampaging NPP youth.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that a joint Military Police team has been dispatched to the place to maintain law and order and also restore peace in the area.



Some irate youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Karaga constituency in the Northern Region reportedly chased out the District Chief Executive and the Youth Employment Coordinator.



The NPP youth are accusing the District Chief Executive of Karaga, Alhassan Yabdoo and the Youth Employment Coordinator, Mohammed Baba of dividing the party and appointing some youth into the security service.



According to the youth, the DCE is stashing contracts for people who are not NPP members, adding that Mr. Yabdoo is also refusing to recognize the authority of the constituency Chairman who he claimed did not support the DCE's bid.



The leader of the youth group, Abdul Rahaman Alhassan, also accused the Youth Employment Coordinator of being selective describing him as a sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They later reportedly invaded a police station, and freed some NPP members who were in police custody.



ASP Mohammed Tanko however bemoaned the lack of resources and police personnel in the area adding that it is making their work difficult.



"But what we are focused on now is restoring law and other in the area, I am also yet to contact the District police commander of the area to find out the situation at the moment," he added.



