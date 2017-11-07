Notorious Thief In Police Grip

Related Stories A suspected notorious thief was last Friday arrested by the Accra Regional Police for luring a female head porter (kayayo) and succeeded in taking boxes of items she was transporting for a client from her.



The suspect, Salem Issah, aged 38, an unemployed resident of Zongo Junction, Madina, is said to have perpetrated similar acts on other head porters within the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.



For the past two years, there have been several complaints from traders in Okaishie (CBD) and its environs about the swindling of their goods by an unknown person.



Impersonation



On November 1, 2017 at about 11:20 a.m, the victim was sent by her employer to deliver 10 boxes of goods to a client in Okaishie when the suspect met her.



According the Head of the Greater Accra Police Public Affairs, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Efia Tenge, Issah told the head porter that he was the receiver of the consignment, and thus had already made payment for the goods.



Upon receiving the items, the suspect bolted, ASP Mrs Tenge said.



However, he run out of luck when he was spotted by the victim last Friday in one of the lorry stations in Accra, popularly called CMB.



The victim drew the attention of the police and he was apprehended.



Following the arrest a number of kayayee thronged the Accra Regional Police Command with similar complaints about the same modus operandi.



According to the police, the suspect had admitted carrying out the crime under the same scheme and had succeeded in stealing from a number of people within the CBD.



ASP Mrs Tenge said investigations were still continuing and that the suspect would be processed for court in due course.