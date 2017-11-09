Robbery Gang Member Jailed 15 Years

Related Stories THE Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Kwadwo Acheampong to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for his involvement in a robbery at Kokofu-Akyeremade on January 2, 2017.



Kwadwo Acheampong was convicted after the court found him guilty of robbing one Eric Appiah of his mobile phone valued at GH₵850 and other personal effects, whilst the victim was hanging out with his girlfriend during a live music concert at Century Village in the community.



The court, presided over by Fredrick Nawura, also heard the convict acted together with six others including Amos Pokura, Emmanuel Boateng, Derrick Baffour, Kwame Amoah, Akwasi Junior, and one other at large.



Police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Stephen Ofori said the complainant, Eric Appiah, was a student and lived at Esumagya, whilst the convict was an apprentice at Kokofu, a community in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



According to him, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 there was a live music concert show at Akyeremade that traveled into the following day which the victim and his girlfriend attended.



The prosecutor narrated that the complainant and his girlfriend at about 12:30 am on January 2, 2017 left the venue of the event to have discussion at a nearby school – about 30 metres away from the Century Village.



Inspector Ofori stated that as the two love birds were locked up in conversation, Kwadwo Acheampong and his gang emerged and attacked them with a knife.



He said the gangsters dispossessed Eric Appiah of his Samsung Galaxy S5 valued at GH₵850 and other items, and bolted.



Later after the traumatic incident, the prosecution disclosed that the complainant identified Amos Pokura, Emmanuel Boateng, Derrick Baffour, and Kwame Amoah to police leading to their arrest, but other members of the gang were said to be on the run.



Police managed to arrest Kwadwo Acheampong later whilst his accomplices denied any knowledge of the offence.



The convict was charged and arraigned thereof after police investigation.