Ex-Convict Jailed 10 Years Over Marijuana

Related Stories An ex-convict caught with 205 grams of marijuana has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Juaso Circuit Court.



Samuel Gidisu, 28, pleaded not guilty but the court pronounced him guilty after his trial.



He had threatened to kill his mother and the dried leaves were found in his room, when the police moved in to arrest him.



Police Detective Sergeant Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey, that this happened on December 02, at Amantia.



He said a report had been made to the Amantia police by the mother of the convict and as they went to his house to arrest him they chanced upon the psychoactive drug.



He was seized together with the dried leaves, sample of which was sent for laboratory test and proved to be marijuana.