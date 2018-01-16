Man Sentenced To 18 Years Imprisonment Over Robbery

Related Stories A man, who attacked and robbed a mobile money vendor at knife point of his cash, recharge cards and mobile phones, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in hard labor by the Juaso Circuit Court.



Kofi Agyei was given the punishment, after he pleaded guilty to the crime.



Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey, that the incident happened on December 13, 2017, at Patrensa in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.



He said the victim, Sheila Fosua, had closed from work and was returning to the house at about 2120 hours, when the convict emerged from nowhere, pulled a knife and ordered her to surrender two hand bags she was carrying or get stabbed.



She hesitated and Agyei scooped a handful of sand and threw that into her eyes.



He then snatched the bags containing cash of GHC1,700.00, three mobile phones and recharge cards worth GHC53.00 and fled.



Sheila made a formal report to the police leading to his arrest.



The prosecution said Agyei confessed to the crime in his caution statement.