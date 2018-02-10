Mason Remanded For Defilement

Related Stories Yaw Attah, a 27-year-old mason was on Friday remanded into Police custody for allegedly defiling an eleven-year-old girl at Glefe, near Dansoman.



Charged with four counts of defilement, Attah pleaded not guilty.



He is to reappear on February 20th before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.



Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adolphine Dzansi said the complainant is a trader and a father of the victim and both resides at Glefe, near Dansoman in Accra while Attah also resides in the same area.



DSP Dzansi said in August last year, the victim was playing with her younger sister in front of their house when Attah asked the victim to follow him.



Prosecution said the victim declined to follow but the accused lit a lighter and threatened to burn her.



This compelled the victim to oblige to Attah’s request. On reaching the accused’s room prosecution said Attah had sex with the victim and warned her not to inform anyone.



Prosecution said on November 11, last year, the victim went to remove a bed sheet from a drying line, during the process the accused saw her and for the second time invited the victim to his room he again threatened to burn her with a lighter. The victim out of fear allowed the accused defiled her.



According to prosecution on January 2, and 23 this year Attah had two sexual encounters with the victim and after each sexual encounter gives the victim GHC2.00.



Prosecution said the victim after the sexual encounters experienced pains and reported this to her mother before the complainant got wind of it.



On January 26, this year, the complainant reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Dansoman where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.



Prosecution said on February 3, this year the Police arrested the accused.