Barber Remanded For Alleged Defilement Of Mentally Retarded Girl

Related Stories A 28-year-old barber, who has been accused of defiling a 15-year-old mentally retarded girl at Adenta Housing Down, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Osman Alhassan, a married man with two kids, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.



Alhassan is said to have committed the act in the absence of his wife whom he claimed he was having some marital challenges with.



The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku remanded Alhassan into Police custody to reappear on March 22.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a trader residing with the victim, who is her granddaughter at Adenta, Housing Down.



Prosecution said the accused also live in the same vicinity with the complainant.



On March 7, this year, at about 10:20am the complainant gave the victim some money to go and trim her hair at Alhassan’s shop.



When the complainant realised the victim had delayed in coming back she followed up to the accused’s shop but she did not meet anybody there.



Prosecution said the complainant then followed up to the accused’s house and met the two in front of his main gate.



According to prosecution, when the complainant quizzed the victim, she[u1] told her that accused person after trimming her hair brought her home and had sex with her.



A report was made to the Police by the complainant.



Prosecution said the Police issued the complainant with a Police medical report form to seek medical attention while the accused was arrested by the Police.