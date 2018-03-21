Tema Police Grab Three Suspected Killers Of Lebanese Accountant

Related Stories Three suspected robbers and killers of Alhaji Safieddine Ahmed, the late Lebanese accountant of Delta Agro Company in Tema, are in the grips of the Tema Regional Police.



“We have arrested three men in connection with the robbery and murder of Alhaji Safieddine Ahmed. They have not confessed to anything yet,” Mr Adamu Seidu, Tema Regional Crime Officer, disclosed.



The Police Officer, who was addressing mourners and sympathizers at a memorial service organized by the management and staff of Delta Agro for the slain accountant in the Tema Heavy Industrial Area, said evidence available to the Police was scanty but assured that more digging was being done to secure a successful prosecution.



He lamented the poor security around the industrial enclave of Tema and called on the resident companies to install more Close Circuit Camera Television (CCTV) units as one of the several measures to forestall or minimize crime.



The Regional Crime Officer advised the general public against the physical handling of huge sums of money adding that “if it is necessary to do so please inform the Police for escort.”



He assured investors and the general public that the Ghana Police Service would secure a safe environment for peace, security and the growth of lawful businesses and other human activities.



Alhaji Ahmed was robbed of 200,000 Ghana Cedis and slain by unknown persons who had trailed him from the Heavy Industrial Area branch of Zenith Bank to quiet neighbourhood of the Delta Agro Company.