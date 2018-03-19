Family Unhappy With Fetish Priests’ Jail Term

Related Stories The family of Manteaw Kankam, who was crushed to death in an accident, is unhappy with the reduction of the jail term by the Koforidua high court.



The imprisonment term slapped on Solomon Adjololo has been reduced from four years to one-and-a-half upon an appeal filed by his family.



Solomon Adjololo, a fetish priest at Amanhyia, near Suhum in the Eastern Region whose car crushed two persons and injured another at Addo-Nkwanta in the region, was jailed four years by the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B,’ presided over by Janet Anima Maafo.



The court also instituted other consequential orders, including payment of GH¢18,000 to each of the injured persons to cater for medical expenses, and also a fine of GH¢1,800 or in default, he would serve additional eight months.



The convict pleaded guilty to 10 charges leveled against him by the state, represented by Assistant State Attorney Dickson Donkor, and was convicted on his own plea.



Even before the convict’s sentence, the families of the victims on October 12, 2017, interrupted proceedings at the Suhum circuit court after the judge had granted bail to the convict, alleged to be notorious for hit-and-run accidents.



After the sentence, the convict’s family, through its counsel, filed an appeal for reduction of Solomon Adjololo’s jail term.



However, the family of Emmanuel Manteaw Kankam, a 28-year-old level 200 student of the University of Education Winneba, has protested against the decision in the media. It has appealed to the Attorney-General to reverse the decision by the Koforidua high court.



According to the father of the deceased, although Solomon Adjololo had failed to settle the medical expenses and failed to pay the fines, he had decided to appeal against the term of his sentence.