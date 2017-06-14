Over 46,000 Students’ Future In Limbo As University Of Education Shuts Down

Related Stories The future of some 46,000 students including those doing distance learning is in limbo as all campuses of the University of Education shuts down due to a suit filed against the school at the Winneba High Court.



A statement from the university signed by the Registrar, Dr. C.Y Mensah indicated that “In line with the decision of the court, the members of the University Community, comprising, UTAG executives, Deans, Heads of Department, and representatives of Senior Members have therefore decided to shut down the University until Friday 16th June, 2017 when the substantive case will be heard.”



The statement further indicated that “In order not to flout the directive of the court, the Registrar has been directed by the University community at a meeting held today 13th June, 2017 to communicate the closure of all campuses of the University (Winneba, Kumasi, Mampong-Ashanti, and Ajumako).”



The order given for the university to shutdown is as a result of a suit filed by one Supi Kofi Kwayera represented on Tuesday June 13, 2017 in court by the Member of Parliament of Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin challenging the legality of certain actions taken by the then Governing Councils of the University.



The governing council of the university which term of office expired in 2013 is still in place and has been taking decisions for and on behalf of the school. They have been in an acting position because the National Democratic Congress government asked them to continue acting because of a number of reasons including the eight months long election petition.



A new council was not constituted and this has led to the suit. This shutdown has arisen as a result of implementing the Judge’s directive that the Principal Officers of the University be restrained from working until Friday 16th June, 2017.



Also the fact that other management members, Principals, Deans and Deputy Registrars were appointed by the Councils whose authority are being challenged.



The university has however assured its student populations numbering over 46,000 not to despair since the shutdown is only temporary.