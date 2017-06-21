MTN Donate Books To Mumford Community Library

Related Stories Mumford Community Library and Learning Center at Gomoa West in the Central Region received books from MTN.



As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to the communities, MTN gave over 380 pieces of books among other things to the Mumford community to help improve reading and learning in the community.



The Central Regional Senior Manager Mr. Simon Amoh, who presented the books on behalf of MTN stated that MTN company select communities every June to give back.



"This is the Tenth edition of MTN projects, which the theme for this year's projects is Investing In Education For All," he noted.



According to him, MTN has decided to focus on enhancing education this year.



Mr. Amoh appealed to parents, teachers and Chiefs to let the children use the books well, saying " every nation's development is how the educated the people are, and that the world is getting competitive and for you to be able to complete favorably you need to be properly tutored through reading.



He mentioned that "between Central and Western Regions they are doing five projects across the 21 days of giving back to the society or communities through projects."