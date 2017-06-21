Ghana Education Service Freezes Teacher Transfers

Related Stories The Ghana Education Service (GES) has frozen transfers for all teachers throughout the country.



In a letter dated June 19, 2017 and signed by Judith Esther Offeibea Donkor, Director of Human Resource, it stated that the directive was in furtherance to an earlier one issued on January 11, 2017.



She however indicated that staff who have applied for their transfers could be considered based on the merit of their implication but disclosed that such persons may forgo their T&T and transfer grant allowances.



“Staff who have applied on their own transfers could be considered on case by case basis on condition of a written undertaking to forgo T&T and transfer grant”, it stated.



Read full letter below.