Headmaster To Sack Students Who Fail Exams To Create Space For Free SHS Beneficiaries

The Headmaster of St. Thomas Senior High Technical School in Asamankese in the Eastern Region has cautioned that any student who fails end of term promotional examination will be dismissed to decongest classrooms for Free Senior High School beneficiaries next academic year.



According to Mr. William Ansah, the school has limited classrooms to accommodate huge population therefore the school will not allow any student who fails his exams to be repeated but will be outrightly dismissed to create enough space to admit the first batch of free SHS beneficiaries expected to be placed in September this year.



The Headmaster issued this warning when speaking at a Parents Teacher Association meeting in the School over the weekend.



Mr. William Ansah therefore urged parents to encouraged their wards study hard and pass their exams else risk dismissal.



He said “Third term Examination is about to begin, therefore, parents must pay their School fees arrears urgently, otherwise, I will sack those who owe me and that will prevent them from the examination.”



Mr. Ansah added “Those of you whose wards are in form one listen attentively, this year government has announced to begin the free SHS next term, therefore, any students who will be place in my school as a beneficiary of the free SHS, I have no option to deny him or her. If the Computer place them here, I as headmaster must admit them, therefore, I won’t allow any form one or form two students to repeated, the person will just end with Mr Ansah stated.”



Government will commence its flagship education policy, which will provide free education to students in Senior High Schools across the country.



The Free SHS program begins 2017/2018 academic year in September this year.