V/R: Demo Looms Over Progressively Free SHS Arrears

Related Stories Individuals, especially parents who have their wards in senior high schools in the Volta Region, have threatened to embark on a massive demonstration if government does not release funds to schools to cater for the Progressively Free SHS programme.



Even though headmasters of the schools affected have been tightlipped, Class FM understands government has not release funds for the past four months.



Volta regional correspondent Emmanuel Atukpa reports that creditors are seriously chasing headmasters for their monies.



Parents who have been made to pay the arrears of their wards are now considering a demonstration should government refuse to pay.



The development is reported to have affected students, who are now unable to concentrate on their studies.



“If it becomes necessary, we will not hesitate to pour onto the streets and demonstrate against the government... The little Progressive they cannot pay…government should do something urgent about these arrears so that the school can run properly,” a concerned parent noted.