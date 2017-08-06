Gomoa West chiefs declare support for free SHS education

Related Stories The chiefs of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area in the Central Region, have declared their support for the Senior High School Free Education policy of the Government.



On that score, the chief of Gomoa Kyiren, Osabarimah Bondam Adu-Entsienyi Joshua II, has promised to offer a land for the construction of a senior high school block at Kyiren Nkwanta.



He said he was also prepared to organise his people to provide communal labour to support the school project.



Osabarimah Adu-Entsienyi also the Sahene of the area disclosed this at the launch of this year’s annual “Ahoba Kese” festival of the chiefs and people of Gomoa-Kyiren.



The festival which comes off on August 8 is on the theme: “Women Empowerment an Effective Tool for Development.”



The theme was aimed at sensitising women and young girls in the town on the need to utilise their values and potentials for rapid national development.



The chief, who is known in private life as Mr Joshua Kobena Aidoo said the proposed Kyiren-Nkwanta/Gomoa Adam Senior High School would cater for students from more than 40 towns and villages from the Gomoa West District.



He mentioned some of the communities that would benefit from the facility as Gomoa Adam, Asempanyin, Abrobiano, Sampa, Gomoa-Maim, Brofo, Adaa, Obiri, Hweda, Tweakrom, Ngyiresi, Antseadze, Odumasi and Gomoa-Amanful.



Osabarimah Adu-Entsienyi said the siting of the proposed school at Kyiren-Nkwanta, the central point of the towns and villages would help to ease the pressure that would be on Apam and Gomoa Dawurampong Senior High Schools.



He said the chiefs were prepared to assist the government to construct a university college in the district, saying; “We are fully prepared to provide lands for such a project and we urge the government to take the request into serious consideration.”



He called on residents and non-residents of Gomoa-Kyiren to actively participate in the festival to help draw a long-term development plan to facelift the town.



