Headmaster Converts His 5 Bedroom House Into Classrooms

Related Stories The headmaster of a public basic school in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region has turned his five-bedroom house into a classroom block for his pupils.



The school, Naama D/A primary, was established in 2012 by the community without classrooms and later adopted by the district assembly.



Until four years ago when the headmaster, Amankwah Ampofo, voluntarily turned his 5-bedroom house into classrooms, students were forced to take their lessons under trees.



The 5-bedroom private house of Mr Ampofo Currently, the kindergarten and primary one have been merged as one class while primary two and three have also been merged as one due to lack of more rooms to serve as classrooms.



One of the rooms in the house being used as classroom by the pupils Primary four and five, however, have separate rooms in the building as their classrooms.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 Mr Ampofo said he took the decision to sacrifice his building as school block for the pupils in his quest to make teaching and learning more effective.



He said prior to that, whenever it threatened to rain, school authorities had to close the pupils for the day.



“I had no choice than to convert my 5-bedroom apartment into classrooms for these pupils even though they keep destroying portions of my building,” he said.



He said he was hopeful at the time of taking the decision that the assembly would provide the school with a 6-unit classroom block within a short time.