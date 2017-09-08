Free SHS: 310,000 Students Get Placement

Related Stories A total of 310, 000 out of the 427,000 students who qualify for admission into senior high schools (SHSs) have been placed in various schools and have all printed their admission letters through the Ministry of Education’s portal for submission.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a Deputy Minister of Education, made this known at a press conference in Accra on Thursday to update the media on the progress made by the Ministry on the placement of qualified students.



He said about 156,000 students did not get placement by the computerised system and were given the opportunity to do self-selection.



“As at this morning, about 110, 000 students out of the 156,000 have gone through the self-placement portal and had selected their own schools.



“The day is still young and we hope by close of the day more students would go through the self-selection portal to select schools for themselves,” he said.



Dr Adutwum said schools were scheduled to re-open on Monday, September 11, 2017, and therefore urged heads of the various schools to avail themselves for the students to present their admission letters and register for the academic year, before Monday.



“Headmasters are being informed to prepare the schools for the registration processes to start from today through the weekend,” he said.



Dr Adutwum said there was no way schools could re-open without resources and that funds were being sent into the accounts of the various schools through their operational banks for the start of the academic year.



He said a desk had been created at the Ministry to address the concerns of parents concerning the school placement system.