Don’t Charge School Fees –GES To SHS Heads

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Rev. Jonathan Bettey has cautioned heads of Senior High Schools (SHSs) not to charge parents school fees when fresh students start school on Monday September 11, 2017.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo’s government has absolved the expenses of students and that the implementation of the Free SHS policy is in force.



Speaking with Lantam Papanko on Ultimate Breakfast Show, Rev Bettey said any heads who charges fees will be acting in contradiction with government’s policy describing fees collection as ‘illegal’.



Rev. Bettey indicated that heads of schools were instructed during a meeting with the GES, Education Ministry and stakeholders not to attempt to charge parents fees.



He warned that any school authority or heads who will be found culpable will face the laws of the land.



‘I believe everything is going to be free, free is free, that is the song we have been singing for some months now. Well, I believe that anybody (heads) who go contrary to the order by government, GES, Ministry of Education and Director General will have to face (law) whatever they have to,’ he warned.



He advised parents not to pay any form of money to heads of schools confirming that 60% of free SHS money will hit the accounts of the various schools in the country for the programme to take off.



‘The money will hit the account of schools today, so no parents should pay fees, there is nothing like administrative fees, house fees or dues. The money will hit their accounts so that they won’t have the means to charge any fees. We need to show appreciation to the government of Ghana for fulfilling his promise especially in the area of education,’ he said.