Free SHS: 25,000 Students Still Not Placed

Deputy Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said that over 370,000 students have so far been placed into Senior High Schools across the country.



“376,000 students have printed their admission letters as of last night [Sunday, 10 September]”, Dr Adutwum told Class9 FM Monday, 11 September.



He said: “At this point, there are about 25,000 yet to be placed and that is why we have extended the placement process to the end of the month.”



“Our goal is not to deny a student the opportunity to go to school. … We want to make sure that we do not because of technology issues, block anyone from accessing education,” he said.



The 376,000 is out of a total of 427,000 students who qualified for admission into senior high schools (SHSs) for this year.



About 156,000 students did not get placement by the computerised system and were given the opportunity to do self-selection.



Last week, Dr Adutwum said schools were scheduled to reopen on Monday, 11 September 2017, and, therefore, urged heads of the various schools to make themselves available to the students to present their admission letters and register for the academic year before Monday.