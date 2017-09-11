A/R: Students Beg For CSSPS Placements As WAEC Holds Their Results

Related Stories As the window for the Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) draws to a close, some students have still not received their exam results.



That’s because the West African Examination Council (WAEC) is investigating the schools for alleged exam malpractices.



One of such schools is the Pen’s Worth Preparatory School located at Akropong at the Atwima Nwabiagya district of the Ashanti Region where 20 students are affected.



All twenty students who wrote this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) had their English results withheld for reportedly cheating in the exams, an accusation the school has vehemently denied.



School authorities and the parents have been commuting to and from the school and the education office at the district capital Nkawie for days to no avail.



Signs of frustration marked the faces of students, teachers and parents when Ultimate News visited the school.



Some of the parents who shared their frustrations with Ultimate News dreaded the possible consequences of their children not securing placements in Senior High Schools (SHSs) at a time government is implementing the Free SHS programme.



One woman told Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador she intentionally chose the Osei Tutu Senior High School (O.T) because of its proximity and because she didn’t have money to purchase provisions to send her son to a boarding school far away from home.



Another disturbed mother indicated that her daughter had scored good grades in all the other papers which were not withheld and wondered why the examination bodies would punish them this much.



“I have been coming to this school all week as if they owe me something. My child has always been first in her class and I have asked her severally whether they cheated in the English Exams. She says no and now I don’t know whether she is going to get a school,” she lamented.



The devastated students at the centre of the debacle some driven to tears pleaded with authorities to release their results as their chances of getting their schools gets glimmer by the minute.



“I am very sad. The people in my area are all laughing at me telling me I cheated and that’s why my results have not been released,” Pricilla Amponsah told Ultimate News in tears.



A male student Frimpong Tutu Shadrack told Ultimate News, “I was very happy when I completed my BECE but when I went to check the results, the English was withheld. They said we have cheated but we didn’t do it. They now say we should write reports and I have written mine.”



Another worried female student Ackon Cristobel Gyasi said, “It has been very frustrating because I can’t just sit at home and watch my fellow colleagues go to school when I am staying in the house,”



A teacher in the school Confidence Adu told Ultimate News the DISTRICT EDUCATION OFFICE has asked the school as well as all the individual students to write reports detailing their innocence in any cheating accusations.



The district education office in Nkawie refused to grant any interviews but Ultimate News gathered that about five other schools including Gyankoba and Kontomire Junior High Schools are also in the same plight.



By: Ghana/Ultimatefmonline.com/106.9FM/Ivan Heathcote-Fumador