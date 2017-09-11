MTN Brings Relief To Expectant And New Mothers At Tema General Hospital

Related Stories Work on a 40-bed capacity maternity block being funded by MTN Ghana Foundation for the Tema General Hospital has been completed and the facility is ready to be furnished.



The project, which commenced in November 2016, will be handed over to the Tema General Hospital before the end of 2017. The maternity block includes a 20-bed first stage ward, a 20-bed lying-in ward, two delivery beds and one theatre. It also includes a seven-bed monitoring and recovery ward, nurses’ station and changing rooms, sluice rooms, pantry and store, consultation rooms, offices and restrooms. The facility, which is expected to benefit over 6,000 women in Tema and its environs annually, was funded by MTN Ghana Foundation at a cost of GH¢4.2 million Ghana Cedis.



A team from the MTN Foundation visited the hospital to assess progress of work. The visit was a follow up to an earlier visit which took place in March 2017. At the time, the maternity block was 42% complete and within schedule.



Commenting on the project, the Senior Manager for MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs Georgina A. Fiagbenu said, “Tema General Hospital is the 3rd highest in Ghana in terms of deliveries and as we know post-delivery care is very critical to survival. Access to quality and child-mother friendly hospitals like the Tema General Hospital will make a big difference.”



“It is our hope that when the project is completed, the facility will bring relief to many expectant mothers and staff of the Tema General Hospital,” she added.



Dr. Kwabena Opoku Adusei, the Medical Superintendent of the Tema General Hospital said, “MTN is delivering this complex in totality, ranging from the building, equipment and furniture, and MTN has been with us every step of the way to ensure that plans for the facility are promptly executed.”



MTN Ghana Foundation initiated the maternity block for the Tema General Hospital, as a result of news report on television about the deplorable state of the existing Maternity ward. Upon hearing the news, the Foundation team visited the facility to confirm the need after which a proposal was submitted to the MTN Ghana Foundation Board for consideration. The construction of the maternity block was then incorporated into the list of projects identified to mark the 20th anniversary of MTN Ghana’s operations.