Free SHS: We Won’t Vote In 2020 If We Don’t Get Boarding Status - Students

Some students posted to Serwaah Nyarko Girls SHS in Kumasi have vowed not to vote in the 2020 elections if they are not placed in boarding houses at the school.



According to the students, there is no way they will accept being day students considering the fact that government is providing free basic needs at the senior high level.



There is pressure at the Serwaah Nyarko Girls School to accommodate students that have been placed there this year.



Authorities of the school say, the school can only accommodate about three hundred even though about five hundred and fifty one students were placed there making it impossible to house all of them.



The school is therefore left with no option than to make all students living in and around Kumasi day students and while prioritizing students from outside Kumasi for consideration into the boarding facilities.



But the school’s decision has not gone well with parents who are from and around Kumasi.



Some of the worried parents said, they have no option than to send their wards back to Junior High School (JHS), since they cannot afford the cost of transportation to and from school on daily basis.



It is to this end that the affected students have vowed not to vote in 2020.



In an interview with Abusua Fm’s Wofa Atta Frimpong, the students say there is no way they are going back to JHS as their parents are suggesting.



Some say they will rather stop schooling or engage in vocation than to go back to JHS but ‘teach the government a lesson in the 2020 elections.’