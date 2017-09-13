Implementation Of Free SHS Killing Private Schools - Headteachers Cry

Related Stories Following the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, private headteachers in the country have said the policy is killing private schools.



According to the Conference of Heads of Private Schools, the implementation of the free SHS programme has had effects on the private SHSs.



Jones Dzamesi, General Secretary of the private heads said private high schools are seeing little to no activity.



He said "the private sector have been able to make education more accessible to Ghanaians over the years with partnership with government but now Free SHS is luring most of the students to the public schools."



At a ceremony at the West Africa Senior High School to launch the policy on September 12, President Akufo-Addo described the SHS programme as the means to creating a society of opportunities and empowerment for every citizen.



He said he made the Free SHS pledge "because I know that knowledge and talent are not for the rich and privileged alone, and that free education widens the gates of opportunities to every child, especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty."



But Jones Dzamesi in an interview on Accra FM said "Private schools are waiting to see what happens but it is not looking too good for the private schools.



"We have no problem with a government’s intervention that seeks to make education more affordable but our concern has to do with the implementation process. Private school children are also Ghanaians and so we want to ask are they included?"