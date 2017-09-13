Ofoase SHS Converts Classrooms Into Dormitory

Related Stories The Ofoase Senior High School (SHS) in the Asante-Akim South District has been forced to convert some classrooms into makeshift dormitories for fresh students.



The school has capacity to accommodate 200 students but it is now handling three times the number.



This is putting enormous pressure on the existing boarding infrastructure and the authorities said the measure was to help to temporarily deal with the situation as they looked for permanent solution.



The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Alex Frimpong, has already visited the school to acquaint himself with the development and met with the key stakeholders – the management, staff and parents.



He said since most of the fresh students placed in the school, were coming from outside both the district and the Ashanti Region, it was only reasonable that they went to every length to provide them with accommodation.



He added that those students could not be left stranded.



The DCE also visited the Banka Community Day SHS and Bompata Presbyterian SHS, where he interacted with the students, parents and teachers - to listen to their concerns, if any.



He repeated that the free SHS policy was meant to remove the financial burden on parents, to give the opportunity for everybody to access senior high school education.



He rallied all to work together to ensure the successful implementation of the policy.



Mr. Frimpong said the expectation was that students would be inspired to work hard on their books to vindicate the government’s huge investment.