Don’t Pay SHS Fees For Continuing Students – Volta NDC

The Volta Regional Branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, is calling on parents in the region not to pay the fees for their continuing students in protest against what they described as a deceitful promise by the New Patriotic Party ( NPP).



In a statement signed by their Communication Office in the region, the party argued that, the NPP government in the heat of the campaign promised to provide a holistic education for all students in second cycle institutions free of charge.



However the current implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy does not cover continuing students as promised.



“The current Nana Addo-led government promised the people of Ghana through their manifesto free education and not what they are currently trying to implement. The NPP manifesto Chapter 9 page 107 says “they will redefine basic education to include SHS covering Vocational, Agricultural, and Technical schools and make it available for free on a universal basis to all Ghanaians. What we are currently witnessing is not what was promised Ghanaians,” it stated.



This they said was deceitful, hence the need for parents to register their displeasure by resisting the payment of their wards’ fees.



“The discrimination by government against those going to SHS(2) and (3), a total of 565,404 students must not be tolerated by Ghanaians who believe government must be held to their promise. We are calling on parents to resist any form of payment for their children going to SHS 2 and 3. When prevented we call on them to pour unto the streets and demand what was promised them”.



The Free Senior High School Policy is the flagship intervention by the new government that sought to have children in the second cycle institutions attend school free of charge.



Under the policy, government would foot all bills including feeding fees, school fees and all other charges. Over 420,000 eligible students would enjoy the project when it kicks starts.